You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thailand wants Britain to extradite former PM Yingluck

Thu, Aug 02, 2018 - 12:52 PM

BP_Yingluck_020818_55.jpg
Yingluck, whose elected government was toppled in a 2014 coup, fled the country in August 2017 after being charged over her government's failed rice policy.
PHOTO: AFP

[BANGKOK] Thailand's junta wants Britain to extradite ousted leader Yingluck Shinawatra, according to a recent request seen by AFP, in a move denounced as "political".

Yingluck, whose elected government was toppled in a 2014 coup, fled the country in August 2017 after being charged over her government's failed rice policy.

She was sentenced in absentia a month later to five years in prison for failing to stop graft in the programme - a case lambasted by her supporters as part of a junta effort to drive the ex-premier's family out of politics.

Reports placed her in Dubai and then London, as rumours swirled that she was seeking asylum in Britain. Images of her purportedly in Japan, Singapore and China have cropped up on social media and in local reports.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The government "hereby requests the extradition of Miss Yingluck Shinawatra, a Thai citizen, believed to reside within the United Kingdom," said a letter from the Thai embassy in London seen by AFP on Thursday.

Britain, which has an extradition agreement with Thailand, does not comment on the immigration status of any individual.

But Pheu Thai, the party formerly led by Yingluck, said the request dated July 5 was authentic.

Yingluck and her brother Thaksin - also a former prime minister who lives in exile - embody one side of Thailand's fractured political landscape.

Chaikasem Nititsiri, a senior member of Pheu Thai, said he does not believe the extradition request will be honoured because of the nature of the charges against Yingluck.

"This case is clearly political since it began," he said.

The wealthy Shinawatras are wildly popular in the country's rural heartlands, where voters wooed by their welfare schemes have helped them dominate elections for the past decade.

But they have been branded corrupt opportunists by Bangkok's army-allied elite, who have used coups, court rulings and protests to bring down their administrations.

Thailand's junta has promised elections will be held early next year but even with the polls, democracy will be limited.

The junta drafted a charter that curbs the power of politicians and calls for an upper house whose members are appointed not elected.

AFP

Government & Economy

New Zealand PM returns to work from maternity leave

Trump tells attorney general to end Russia probe

US Fed highlights strong economy, leaves rate untouched

Bank of England poised to raise rates in the face of Brexit risk

Italy July budget surplus shrinks slightly vs July 2017: Treasury

Global factory growth slowing; China-US trade war biting

Editor's Choice

BT_20180802_JLBANKS2_3519672.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Government & Economy

In reskilling financial sector, a new point of sale

BT_20180802_KRROB_3519660.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Real Estate

Robinson 77 put on the market by CLSA

BT_20180802_JQEZ2_3519684.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Technology

EZ-Link still a leading player in Singapore's e-payment drive

Most Read

1 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
2 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
3 Hot stock: AEM Holdings dives 25% as CGS-CIMB downgrades stock, slashes target
4 URA nod for 4,107 units at Tampines Court, Normanton Park
5 DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

DBS.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Stocks

Singapore, Malaysia stock indexes hit by temporary FTSE disruption

BP_grab_020818_45.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Startups

Grab raises another US$1b to finance ride-hailing battle

Aug 2, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, OUE Lippo Healthcare, FLT, BreadTalk, Moya Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening