You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thailand's economic fundamentals strong despite virus, no VAT cut: finance ministry

Thu, Mar 12, 2020 - 1:02 PM

[BANGKOK] Thailand's economic fundamentals remain strong and the government has no plans to cut its value-added tax (VAT) to boost activity hit by the coronavirus outbreak, the finance minister said on Thursday.

The government also has no immediate plans to lower taxes to support investment in the stock market, which iss tumbling on virus fears, but will wait to see if any measures are needed, Uttama Savanayana told reporters.

The VAT is currently 7 per cent.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

BOJ watching developments, ready to respond further: Kuroda

Japan's record buying of foreign debt hints at pension fund support

Employment growth slowed in Q4, 2020 outlook 'a lot more uncertain': MOM

Taiwan central bank to discuss how to react to market volatility next week

China's virus cases fall, but more imported from abroad

Trump suspends 'all travel from Europe' to US for 30 days

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 12, 2020 12:45 PM
Garage

Cybersecurity startup Right-Hand raises US$1m in seed funding round

CYBERSECURITY startup Right-Hand has raised US$1 million in a seed funding round led by Singapore-based early-stage...

Mar 12, 2020 12:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Institutional investors bought these 20 stocks on Monday, when everyone was selling

REAL estate investment trusts (Reits) and technology manufacturers made up 14 out of the 20 strongest performing...

Mar 12, 2020 12:23 PM
Government & Economy

BOJ watching developments, ready to respond further: Kuroda

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that the central bank was dealing with the...

Mar 12, 2020 12:13 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's record buying of foreign debt hints at pension fund support

[TOKYO] Japanese purchases of overseas debt last week surged to a record high, in what investors say is likely a...

Mar 12, 2020 12:11 PM
Life & Culture

Tokyo governor says cancelling Olympics 'unthinkable'

[TOKYO] Cancelling the 2020 Olympics is "unthinkable" although the classification of the coronavirus as a pandemic...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.