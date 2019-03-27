You are here

Thailand's opposition forms alliance, claims lower house majority

Wed, Mar 27, 2019 - 12:47 PM

[BANGKOK] Thailand's Pheu Thai party said on Wednesday it has formed a "democratic front" with other parties after a disputed election, and claimed that the alliance's 255 seats gave it a majority in the lower house of parliament and the right to try to form a government.

However, the coalition would likely fall short of electing a prime minister, which requires a combined vote with the upper house of parliament, the Senate, which is entirely appointed by the military junta that in 2014 overthrew an elected Pheu Thai government.

Pheu Thai's prime ministerial candidate Sudarat Keyuraphan told a news conference that together with the other parties in the "democratic front" the opposition alliance would win 255 seats, based on calculations drawn from partial results.

Unofficial results of Sunday's election have been delayed until Friday amid a confused vote count and allegations of fraud.

