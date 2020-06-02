You are here

Thais seek sun and surf as officials re-open some beaches

Tue, Jun 02, 2020 - 6:46 AM

In Pattaya, visitors marvelled at the clarity of the turquoise-blue waters of the Gulf of Thailand, and pensioners eager for exercise promenaded along the beach.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[PATTAYA, Thailand] People returned to some of Thailand's famed sandy beaches on Monday, keeping well apart but enjoying the outdoors, as authorities eased some coronavirus restrictions for the first time in more than two months.

In Pattaya, visitors marvelled at the clarity of the...

