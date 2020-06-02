Thais seek sun and surf as officials re-open some beaches

Get our introductory offer at only
[PATTAYA, Thailand] People returned to some of Thailand's famed sandy beaches on Monday, keeping well apart but enjoying the outdoors, as authorities eased some coronavirus restrictions for the first time in more than two months.
In Pattaya, visitors marvelled at the clarity of the...
