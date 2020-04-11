You are here

Home > Government & Economy

The Philippines bars doctors from going abroad to boost health force

Sat, Apr 11, 2020 - 12:05 PM

nz_doctor_110465.jpg
The Philippines has temporarily barred doctors, nurses and other health workers from leaving for overseas work amid the coronavirus outbreak, a move that irked its top diplomat who pledged to fight the ban.
PHOTO: AFP

[THE PHILIPPINES] The Philippines has temporarily barred doctors, nurses and other health workers from leaving for overseas work amid the coronavirus outbreak, a move that irked its top diplomat who pledged to fight the ban.

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration issued a resolution on April 2 halting the departure of workers in 14 medical professions for the duration of the nation's state of emergency.

The ban should have been announced weeks ago instead of catching Filipino workers by surprise, Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said in his official Twitter account. Nurses returning to their posts at the UK's National Health Service were recently stopped at the Manila airport, he said.

"The fight is not over. We will fight the ban in the cabinet," Mr Locsin said on Twitter. "We will never surrender our constitutional right to travel and our contractual right to work where there is need for work."

The Philippines, which sends thousands of medical practitioners to work overseas, seeks to reinforce a healthcare system overwhelmed by the pandemic. There were 4,195 coronavirus cases as of Friday, with deaths reaching 221 including at least a dozen health workers.

SEE ALSO

Vietnamese airlines to resume domestic flights from Thursday

"In the interest of national security, public safety or public health, as may be provided by law", the government can curtail travel, according to its charter.

The nation only has six doctors for every 10,000 people, according to the World Health Organization, among the lowest in the region.

Singapore's ratio is almost 23 and Malaysia is at 15.36. More than 30,000 doctors, nurses, medical technicians and other health workers left the Philippines in 2010, according to latest available data.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Drowned out by pandemic, a muted victory for Joe Biden

Trump orders US govt to help Italy in coronavirus fight

Empty churches, food drive mark start of Easter weekend in coronavirus-hit US

Mainland China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, up from 42 a day earlier

US marks record 2,108 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Global business, workers, civil society join call for debt relief for poorer nations

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 11, 2020 11:47 AM
Transport

Vietnamese airlines to resume domestic flights from Thursday

[HANOI] Vietnam's Bamboo Airways and VietJet Air will resume domestic flights from Thursday after the expiry of a...

Apr 11, 2020 11:23 AM
Government & Economy

Drowned out by pandemic, a muted victory for Joe Biden

[WASHINGTON] Barack Obama celebrated the kickoff of his "historic" White House challenge before thousands of...

Apr 11, 2020 10:12 AM
Government & Economy

Trump orders US govt to help Italy in coronavirus fight

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Friday ordered top US administration officials to help Italy in fighting...

Apr 11, 2020 09:58 AM
Government & Economy

Empty churches, food drive mark start of Easter weekend in coronavirus-hit US

[NEW YORK] Political leaders and health experts urged Americans celebrating Good Friday and the Easter weekend under...

Apr 11, 2020 09:43 AM
Government & Economy

Mainland China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, up from 42 a day earlier

[BEIJING] China on Saturday reported a rise in new coronavirus cases, as authorities try to head off a second wave...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.