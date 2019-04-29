You are here

Home > Government & Economy

The rich and famous vote in India's election

Mon, Apr 29, 2019 - 6:00 PM

[MUMBAI] Billionaires and Bollywood stars took their turn with Mumbai's slum dwellers Monday to vote in India's marathon election as Prime Minister Narendra Modi steps up his nationalist campaign to sway the 900 million electorate.

India's film and finance capital took centre stage in the fourth of seven rounds of voting with 72 constituencies across the nation taking part. Final results are to be released on May 23.

At least 40,000 police and security personnel were deployed across the city of 20 million people while workers were given a holiday so they could vote for Mumbai's six lawmakers.

Long queues were waiting when the 10,000 polling stations opened at 7.00am (0230 GMT).

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Media scrums were set up at the stations where India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, Bollywood superstars including Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, as well as Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar were due to vote.

Former MP Priya Dutt, a member of one of India's most famous acting families, is trying to make a comeback for the opposition Congress party in Mumbai after sitting in the Lok Sabha assembly -- the country's lower house of parliament -- from 2005 to 2009.

Award-winning actress Urmila Matondkar is running for Congress in the north of the city.

-- Tycoon backs Congress --

The concerns of the rich and famous were far from the ordinary voters in line however.

"The most pressing issue for Mumbaikars is unemployment and rising costs of living," shop trader Jignesh Shah told AFP as he queued in the suburb of Chembur.

"As a middle class family it gets really difficult when real estate costs are so high and transportation is a mess," the 56-year-old added. About 60 percent of Mumbai's population live in slums.

At the other end of the wealth spectrum, Ambani has raised eyebrows by backing the opposition Congress candidate in his Mumbai constituency, which Modi's conservative Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has left to an allied right wing party.

He has regularly spoken in support of Modi's BJP government and the Reliance Industries tycoon's son, Anant Ambani, attended a recent Modi rally.

Monday's voting in nine states will be particularly crucial for Modi's chances of securing a second term after his landslide win in 2014.

More than three dozen seats are at stake in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan states, all traditional BJP Hindu strongholds.

Defeats suffered by the ruling party in three recent state elections has raised Congress hopes that it can eat into the government's majority.

Modi's party won 282 of the 543 seats contested last time but analysts say this election will be closer.

Congress has hit out at Modi's handling of the economy, the failure to produce promised jobs and massive debts in rural India which has seen thousands of farmers commit suicide in the past four years.

The 68-year-old prime minister, still seen as the frontrunner, has increasingly relied on his tough security stance and his nationalist credentials.

At a rally in Mumbai on Friday, Modi said only his BJP government can guarantee safety for the city, still recovering major militant attacks 10 years ago.

"Modi is confident those who strike with terror on this city will be hunted down. That is how a city and that is how a country is run," said the prime minister who has given himself the nickname of "the watchman".

Heavy security has been deployed across the country for the election and police batoned charged rival BJP and followers of the regional Trinamool Congress party in West Bengal state, officials said.

Fighting broke out in the Asansol constituency over security at polling booths, said Amit Jyoti Bhattacharya, a spokesman for the state election commission.

Trinamool Congress activists surrounded the car of local BJP candidate Babul Supriya and smashed its windows. "Police used batons to control the situation," the spokesman added.

AFP

Government & Economy

Jokowi leads official Indonesia vote count in blow to rival

Indonesian president plans to move capital city - planning minister

Sri Lanka bans face veils after attacks by Islamist militants

Singapore, China ink deals on trade, Belt and Road projects

Britain's Hunt urges caution over Huawei role in 5G network

Australia holds first election debate as race tightens

Editor's Choice

BP_MAS_290419_1.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore, MAS to match startups with global investors

BT_20190429_ANGLAW29_3765647.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub

BT_20190429_JABRIGHTZ9W0_3766017.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver linings in economy amid weak sentiment

Most Read

1 After Hyflux's fall, Singapore debt buyers are scrutinising other firms
2 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
3 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
4 USD/SGD extreme low volatility could lead to explosive price action
5 UOB shareholders pleased with its performance, but raise questions about expenses, practices

Must Read

BP_NO SIGNBOARD_290419_31.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: No Signboard shares down by as much as 9.5% after CAD probes share buyback

Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, China ink deals on trade, Belt and Road projects

Apr 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS mortgage book shrinks for first time in years on cooling measures

BP_DBS_290419_32.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening