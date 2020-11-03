You are here

The truckers who keep India's coronavirus patients breathing

Tue, Nov 03, 2020 - 1:17 PM

rk_subhas_kumar_yadav_031120.jpg
Subhas Kumar Yadav has fought fear, deadlines and hunger to truck liquid oxygen from a factory in India's Himalayan foothills to hospitals in the northern plains during the coronavirus epidemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SELAQUI, India] Subhas Kumar Yadav has fought fear, deadlines and hunger to truck liquid oxygen from a factory in India's Himalayan foothills to hospitals in the northern plains during the coronavirus epidemic.

The worst time, he said, was in the weeks after the federal government...

