You are here

Home > Government & Economy

The untold Brexit story: Squandering of resources

Fri, Apr 19, 2019 - 5:50 AM
btworld@sph.com.sg@BusinessTimes

BT_20190419_NBBREXIT19_3758824.jpg
Burberry, the luxury fashion brand, said a no-deal Brexit would increase costs of materials by tens of millions of pounds and logistical delays would impact delivery of items.
PHOTO: REUTERS

London

THE untold Brexit story is the waste of money and capital so far and the negative impact on resources in the future.

"Brexit is a process, not an event," said Ivan Rogers, the UK's former representative to the European Union (EU).

That process could well create create

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbanks_180419_6.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

BT_20190418_ANGSGX18_3757092.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx

BP_Wee Cho Yaw_180419_7.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Wee Cho Yaw tightens grip on property assets with UOL's Marina Centre deal

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx
3 CWT parent defaults on loan
4 Jewel gives CapitaLand platform to showcase capabilities in pursuit of global growth
5 Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Apr 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms must innovate quickly but not leave workers behind: Heng Swee Keat

lwx_hwee_180419_65.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

CWT fully redeems its S$100m 3.9% notes

Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS to cease financing of new coal power plants

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening