Theresa May invites ministers to read nearly-there Brexit text

[LONDON] UK Cabinet ministers have been invited to read the almost-complete draft of the Brexit withdrawal agreement, according to six people familiar with the situation.

Ministers have been invited into the Cabinet Office to read the draft text, six people familiar with the situation said. The text doesn't yet include the final clause on the Irish backstop, according to one of the people.

Prime Minister Theresa May told ministers on Tuesday to get up to speed on everything that's been agreed so far, according to one of the people.

Cabinet met on Tuesday and didn't reach an agreement as ministers were still discussing a fix for the Irish border issue. Ministers expect another Cabinet meeting to be called within days where Mrs May is likely to press them to sign off on her Brexit deal, people familiar with the situation said on Tuesday

