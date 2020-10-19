You are here

Thermo Fisher partners EDB for US$130m sterile fill-and-finish facility

Mon, Oct 19, 2020 - 5:50 AM
The investment is an "important addition to the manufacturing capacity needed by global pharmaceutical and vaccine companies in the ongoing fight against Covid-19," EDB chairman Beh Swan Gin said in a press release late last week.
PHOTO: EDB

Singapore

THERMO Fisher Scientific's plans to build a new US$130 million sterile fill-and-finish facility in Singapore, with the support of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), will create some 300 jobs once operational in 2022.

