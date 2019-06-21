Third car tycoon detained in Algeria in graft case

[ALGIERS] Algerian authorities on Thursday detained a third automobile tycoon as part of an investigation into corruption, state television said.

Hassen Arbaoui was "detained along with six other people", the state broadcaster said, adding that the other detainees included four industry ministry employees and a senior bank manager.

They are accused of corruption, including money laundering and abuse of power, the report added.

Arbaoui heads the Global Group, which assembles and distributes vehicles in Algeria for South Korean carmakers Kia and Hyundai.

Two other car tycoons are being investigated in Algeria on similar charges - Mahieddine Tahkout, who had close links to ousted president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, and Mourad Oulmi.

They were detained earlier this month.

Several prominent politicians and businessmen linked to Bouteflika have been detained or questioned in connection with corruption since the ailing president was forced to step down on April 3.

AFP