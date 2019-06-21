You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Third car tycoon detained in Algeria in graft case

Fri, Jun 21, 2019 - 6:45 AM

[ALGIERS] Algerian authorities on Thursday detained a third automobile tycoon as part of an investigation into corruption, state television said.

Hassen Arbaoui was "detained along with six other people", the state broadcaster said, adding that the other detainees included four industry ministry employees and a senior bank manager.

They are accused of corruption, including money laundering and abuse of power, the report added.

Arbaoui heads the Global Group, which assembles and distributes vehicles in Algeria for South Korean carmakers Kia and Hyundai.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Two other car tycoons are being investigated in Algeria on similar charges - Mahieddine Tahkout, who had close links to ousted president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, and Mourad Oulmi.

They were detained earlier this month.

Several prominent politicians and businessmen linked to Bouteflika have been detained or questioned in connection with corruption since the ailing president was forced to step down on April 3.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BP_UOB_210619_5.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base

BP_Jeffrey Ong_210619_6.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lawyer Jeffrey Ong faces 13 fresh charges, and is denied bail

BT_20190621_JUCOMMENT21__3814839.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Transport

Price of electric cars still shocking

Most Read

1 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt
2 No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale
3 JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong denied bail, slapped with 13 more forgery charges
4 Astrea V PE-backed retail bonds receive strong response
5 Freehold Sky Everton condo at former Asia Gardens site to open for booking on Saturday

Must Read

BP_UOB_210619_5.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base

BP_Jeffrey Ong_210619_6.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lawyer Jeffrey Ong faces 13 fresh charges, and is denied bail

BT_20190621_JUCOMMENT21__3814839.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Transport

Price of electric cars still shocking

BT_20190621_RATE21_3814837.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Government & Economy

US Fed sees case building for interest rate cuts this year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening