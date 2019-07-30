You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Three arrested over Brazil airport gold theft

Tue, Jul 30, 2019 - 7:08 AM

nz_theft_300743.jpg
Brazilian police said on Monday that three people have been arrested over the brazen theft of an estimated US$30 million worth of gold from Sao Paulo's international airport last week.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SAO PAULO] Brazilian police said on Monday that three people have been arrested over the brazen theft of an estimated US$30 million worth of gold from Sao Paulo's international airport last week.

Armed men impersonating federal police entered a warehouse at the airport on Friday afternoon, making off with more than 700kg of the precious metal. No shots were fired.

One of those detained worked at the airport and claimed he had cooperated with the robbers after his family was kidnapped, local media reported.

The gold, which had been en route to New York and Zurich, is still missing.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

US airport security finds 'souvenir' missile launcher in checked bag

Ramaphosa is "last hope" for South Africa, Chinese diplomat says

Trump deepens war of words with leftist black leaders

China-US trade talks to restart after G-20 tariff truce

Political pressure complicates Federal Reserve's expected rate cut

Singapore must 'step up' to global rivalry for talent: Chan Chun Sing

Editor's Choice

BT_20190730_SPCEO30_3848516.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Garage

Paring down debt pile top of mind for honestbee's new CEO

BT_20190730_KRVICTORIA30TUR_3848812.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Real Estate

Is this the house that Jack Ma is building in Singapore?

BT_20190730_VIDBS30ITCB_3848705.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS confident in fending off digital challengers

Must Read

BT_20190730_KRVICTORIA30TUR_3848812.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Real Estate

Is this the house that Jack Ma is building in Singapore?

BT_20190730_SPCEO30_3848516.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Garage

Paring down debt pile top of mind for honestbee's new CEO

BT_20190730_JACHAN302G67_3848613.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore must 'step up' to global rivalry for talent: Chan Chun Sing

nz_ding liguo_300730.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Regulator raps Delong chairman, advisers over buyout debacle

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly