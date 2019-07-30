Three arrested over Brazil airport gold theft

Brazilian police said on Monday that three people have been arrested over the brazen theft of an estimated US$30 million worth of gold from Sao Paulo's international airport last week.

Armed men impersonating federal police entered a warehouse at the airport on Friday afternoon, making off with more than 700kg of the precious metal. No shots were fired.

One of those detained worked at the airport and claimed he had cooperated with the robbers after his family was kidnapped, local media reported.

The gold, which had been en route to New York and Zurich, is still missing.

AFP