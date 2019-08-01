You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Three charged in France for plotting 'terrorist' killing

Thu, Aug 01, 2019 - 7:02 AM

[PARIS] Three men, including two already serving jail sentences, were charged for alleged involvement in a "terrorist criminal conspiracy" over a failed plot to kill a person, a source close to the case said Wednesday.

The three men - including one man who had been jailed for spending six months in Syria in 2014 with a group affiliated to al-Qaeda - had not yet decided on a specific target, the source told AFP.

But they had considered attacking a prison guard, the source said, confirming a report in the newspaper Le Parisien.

"It was a project, we were not on a particularly high level of risk," said Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, adding that "intelligence has worked well".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The three suspects - aged 27, 31 and 42 - were charged on Friday and deny the claims, the source said.

According to Le Parisien, the mastermind of the group was the 27-year-old, a convert to Islam who had been jailed for being an "apologist for terrorism".

He had been transferred to at least three different prisons and it was during those transfers that he met the other two suspects, the newspaper reported.

In recent months, two guards have been assaulted in prisons in the northwest of France, one by a prisoner convicted of terrorism and the other by a radicalised detainee.

Of some 71,000 prisoners in France, about 500 are either awaiting trial or already convicted for acts of Islamist terrorism.

A further 1,100 common-law prisoners are being monitored for radicalisation, according to official figures.

AFP

Government & Economy

US has intel that Osama bin Laden's son is dead: report

Trump says Federal Reserve 'let us down,' wanted 'aggressive rate-cutting cycle'

Brazil's central bank cuts interest rates to record low

Latin America set for feeble growth of 0.5% in 2019: UN

North Korea leader supervised test firing of new rocket launcher: state media

Federal Reserve cuts key interest rate to 'insure' against global uncertainties

Editor's Choice

BP_Best World_010819_5.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Buybacks no guarantee share price will rally

BP_SGfact_010819_6.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Sentiment tanks, services firms less upbeat in H2: surveys

BP_SGX_010819_10.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore Exchange Q4 profit up 24% on record derivatives revenue

Must Read

BP_Best World_010819_5.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Buybacks no guarantee share price will rally

BP_SGfact_010819_6.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Sentiment tanks, services firms less upbeat in H2: surveys

BT_20190801_CTNESTE1_3851084.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Singapore to house Neste's biggest renewable products plant

BP_Federal Reserve_010819_12.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve cuts key interest rate to 'insure' against global uncertainties

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly