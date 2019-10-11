You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Three dead in China bridge collapse

Fri, Oct 11, 2019 - 12:02 PM

nz_wuxi_111035.jpg
Three people were killed and two injured in eastern China when a highway overpass collapsed and crushed cars below it, local officials said Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] Three people were killed and two injured in eastern China when a highway overpass collapsed and crushed cars below it, local officials said Friday.

Videos posted online showed a large section of the bridge in Jiangsu province swaying before falling on top of moving vehicles on Thursday night.

One clip posted on Twitter-like Weibo showed the bridge narrowly missing a small three-wheel car, whose driver leapt out and ran away.

Other images showed crushed cars, with only their front sections or headlights visible under a huge block of grey concrete.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A preliminary investigation showed the collapse had been caused by an overloaded truck, the Wuxi city government said in a statement on Weibo.

Three vehicles - including one that was parked and unoccupied - were crushed, and three people in the two other cars were killed, according to the statement.

Five vehicles were on the bridge deck, including two trucks.

The collapse also left two people injured, the statement said.

Construction and road accidents are not uncommon in China.

In February 2018, at least eight people died in downtown Foshan, Guangdong province, when a water leak inside a subway station construction site caused a major road to cave in.

AFP

Government & Economy

Hong Kong's MTR, legislature open but more protests planned for weekend

A million Californians without power as fire risk spreads south

UK proposes 'pared-down' free trade agreement to end Brexit stalemate: Sky news

Double counting threatens integrity of Paris agreement

Giuliani associates charged with illegally funneling cash to pro-Trump group

Trump suggests US could mediate 'deal' between Turks and Kurds

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly