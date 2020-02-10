You are here

Three new coronavirus cases confirmed in Singapore

Total number here infected at 43; six in critical condition, up from four previously; total of six have recovered
Mon, Feb 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM

A 71-YEAR-OLD grandfather and a Bangladeshi worker are among three new coronavirus cases confirmed here on Sunday, said the Ministry of Health.

The third case is a 54-year-old Singaporean man who works at Resorts World Sentosa.

All three have no currently known links to previous cases or recent travel history to China.

The total number of people infected here has grown to 43.

Coronavirus: Singapore bans 4 work pass holders

Six are in critical condition and in intensive care, up from four previously, said MOH in its latest update.

Meanwhile, four have been discharged, making a total of six who have recovered.

The grandfather, Singapore's case 41, reported symptoms on Feb 1 and visited a general practitioner (GP) clinic on the same day, and again on Feb 5. He sought treatment at Hougang Polyclinic on Feb 6, and at Tan Tock Seng Hospital's emergency department on Feb 7 where he was immediately isolated. He was confirmed to have the infection on Feb 8.

Prior to hospital admission, he had visited Paya Lebar Methodist Church and a gathering at Braddell Heights Residents' Committee. He had also picked up his grandchild outside Pat's Schoolhouse Kovan. He stays in Upper Serangoon Road.

The second case, case 42, is a 39-year-old Bangladeshi work pass holder. He is hospitalised in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

His symptoms surfaced on Feb 1, and he went to a GP clinic on Feb 3, and Changi General Hospital on Feb 5. He was admitted to the intensive care unit at Changi General Hospital after a follow-up appointment at Bedok Polyclinic on Feb 7.

He was confirmed to have the coronavirus on Feb 8 and transferred to NCID.

Before being admitted to hospital, he had visited Mustafa Centre in Little India. He stayed at The Leo dormitory in Kaki Bukit.

The third case is a 54-year-old male Singaporean, who is hospitalised in an isolation room at Sengkang General Hospital. He was in Malaysia on Jan 26.

His symptoms set in on Jan 30, and he visited two GP clinics on Jan 30, Feb 5 and Feb 6 before seeking treatment at Sengkang General Hospital on Feb 6.

He was hospitalised in an isolation room on Feb 7. He was confirmed to have the coronavirus on Feb 8.

Prior to being admitted to hospital, he had stayed at home in Fernvale Close, except for trips to seek medical treatment and once to work at Resorts World Sentosa. THE STRAITS TIMES

