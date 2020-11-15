You are here

Three new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Sun, Nov 15, 2020 - 3:48 PM

[SINGAPORE] There were three new coronavirus cases confirmed on Sunday, taking Singapore's total to 58,119.

All three were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This is the fifth day in a row where there...

