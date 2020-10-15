You are here

Three new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; none in the community

Thu, Oct 15, 2020 - 3:43 PM

No cases in the community were reported.
[SINGAPORE] There were three new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,892.

They included one case in a dormitory, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

No cases in the community were reported.

There were also two imported cases who had...

