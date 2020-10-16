Three-quarters of employees here expect better work-life balance due to flexi-work: Poll

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
ALMOST three-quarters of Singapore employees expect work-life balance to improve as working from home regularly becomes a permanent option, according to a survey conducted by UOB.
Additionally, 70 per cent of respondents also said their productivity will improve as they...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes