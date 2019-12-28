You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Tokyo Olympics 2020 CEO pledges to keep costs within budget

Sat, Dec 28, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191228_TOKYO28_3988888.jpg
The Olympic rings near the newly completed National Stadium in Tokyo. The 1.35 trillion yen budget did not include an estimated 3 billion yen needed to move the marathon and walking races to the northern city of Sapporo.
PHOTO: AP

Tokyo

TOKYO Olympics organisers sought to reassure Japan's public that the cost for hosting the Games will not exceed budgeted estimates, amid worries over possible overruns caused partly by late venue switches for the marathon and walking events.

"We will keep telling the public that costs will stay at 1.35 trillion yen (S$16.67 billion) and won't rise from here," Toshiro Mutoh, the chief executive officer of Tokyo 2020, told Reuters in an interview. The Tokyo Olympics run from July 24 to Aug 9 next year.

The budgeted figure did not include an estimated 3 billion yen needed to move the marathon and walking races to the northern city of Sapporo.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Mutoh did not comment on who would be footing the bill for moving the venue, saying only that it would be the next big issue that needed to be sorted out by stake-holders including the Tokyo and Sapporo municipal governments.

"There's an incentive to make the budget appear as small as possible. But you do need money to host the Games. As a compromise, you may need to lower the level of service. But garnering a consensus for this is very difficult," he said.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) stunned Games organisers in October by announcing the marathon and race walk would be moved to Sapporo to avoid Tokyo's scorching summer heat.

The announcement enraged Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike, who had insisted that the prestigious events remain in the capital.

Mr Mutoh said while there were "problems" in the process in which the decision was made, it was an appropriate one to protect athletes.

"The process was a bit abrupt. But the decision was the right one," he added. "If we proceeded with our original plan to hold the marathon and race walk games in Tokyo, and ended up having athletes being sent to hospitals, the public backlash could be huge."

Mr Mutoh countered criticism that the budget for hosting Tokyo 2020 was far exceeding initial estimates, saying the disparity was due to the difference in the definition of "Games-related" costs.

Expenditures for launching a weather-monitoring satellite and promoting environment-friendly vehicles, for instance, were defined as "Games-related" spending by Japan's Board of Audit, even though they were for more general purposes, he said. REUTERS

BREAKING

Dec 28, 2019 05:50 AM
Real Estate

Reits (December 28-29, 2019)

Dec 28, 2019 05:50 AM
Brunch

Betting on tomorrow's winners: thematic investing

IMAGINE investing in a good story. A big story, tracing the arc of a megatrend - not just a cycle - that will propel...

Dec 27, 2019 11:52 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks open higher, drift to new records

WALL Street stocks added to records early Friday, drifting higher following benign economic and trade news that has...

Dec 27, 2019 11:13 PM
Companies & Markets

TT International granted 3-month extension of moratorium, long-stop date

TT International announced late on Friday that the court has granted an extension of the moratorium and long-stop...

Dec 27, 2019 11:06 PM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly