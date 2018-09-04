Tong Eng Group's Daniel Teo made Sias' honorary chairman

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
THE Securities Investors Association (Singapore), or Sias, has named property tycoon Daniel Teo as its honorary chairman.
The three-year term began on Aug 1.
Mr Teo is a director of the Tong Eng Group as well as chairman and managing director of the Hong How Group
