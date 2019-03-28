Top execs from Teambuild, CDL and Surbana Jurong to join BCA board

THREE business executives and an academic will join the board of Singapore's Building and Construction Authority (BCA) in April, the Ministry of National Development announced on Thursday.

The new board members are Johnny Lim, executive director of prefabrication specialist Teambuild Engineering & Construction; Sherman Kwek, group chief executive of property developer City Developments; Wong Heang Fine, group CEO of urban and infrastructure consulting firm Surbana Jurong; and Prof Tan Thiam Soon, president of the Singapore Institute of Technology.

Their appointments will last for two years from April 1.

The Ministry has also reappointed Ensign InfoSecurity chairman Lee Fook Sun as BCA chairman. Eight other members have also been re-appointed.

Five board members will step down. They are Ang Wee Gee, former CEO of Keppel Land, Han Fook Kwang, editor-at-large of The Straits Times; Er Lai Huen Poh, senior managing director of RSP Architects Planners & Engineers; Lim Jui, CEO of NTU Innovation and NTUitive; and Yong Tiam Yoon, deputy chairman of Woh Hup.