You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Top execs from Teambuild, CDL and Surbana Jurong to join BCA board

Thu, Mar 28, 2019 - 12:14 PM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

THREE business executives and an academic will join the board of Singapore's Building and Construction Authority (BCA) in April, the Ministry of National Development announced on Thursday.

The new board members are Johnny Lim, executive director of prefabrication specialist Teambuild Engineering & Construction; Sherman Kwek, group chief executive of property developer City Developments; Wong Heang Fine, group CEO of urban and infrastructure consulting firm Surbana Jurong; and Prof Tan Thiam Soon, president of the Singapore Institute of Technology.

Their appointments will last for two years from April 1.

The Ministry has also reappointed Ensign InfoSecurity chairman Lee Fook Sun as BCA chairman. Eight other members have also been re-appointed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Five board members will step down. They are Ang Wee Gee, former CEO of Keppel Land, Han Fook Kwang, editor-at-large of The Straits Times; Er Lai Huen Poh, senior managing director of RSP Architects Planners & Engineers; Lim Jui, CEO of NTU Innovation and NTUitive; and Yong Tiam Yoon, deputy chairman of Woh Hup.

Editor's Choice

cbd.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD to see identity shift

file74nvs2naq9xm7bhgnfn.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Three areas singled out for bumped-up R&D funding after govt review

file74gn7ecynxsdluchbf8.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA bonds a hit with investors, upsized to S$750 million

Most Read

1 Property agency OrangeTee & Tie partners home services startup Helpling
2 Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few
3 Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'
4 OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain
5 URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Higher plot ratios in CBD for converting offices to hotels, residences
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

AK_pg_2803.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta gets 15.5% pay hike to S$11.9m for 2018

cbd.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD to see identity shift

Mar 28, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SIA, SGX, ST Engineering, Yanlord Land

Mar 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore women earn 12.8% less than men: Glassdoor

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening