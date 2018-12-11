Top US, China officials speak on trade amid Huawei arrest row

China's Vice Premier Liu He, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer spoke by phone Tuesday morning Beijing time, signaling that dialog continues on trade issues despite a diplomatic row over the arrest of a senior Chinese businesswoman.

[BEIJING] China's Vice Premier Liu He, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer spoke by phone Tuesday morning Beijing time, signaling that dialog continues on trade issues despite a diplomatic row over the arrest of a senior Chinese businesswoman.

The two sides exchanged views on the timetable and road map of future trade talks, according to a statement from China's Ministry of Commerce.

Liu leads China's trade negotiations with the US

Key Insights

The occurrence of the call may indicate that Washington and Beijing are seeking to implement their agreement from earlier this month to ease trade tensions, even after the arrest of Huawei Technologies Co Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou

Market Reaction

The offshore yuan rises 0.09 per cent to 6.908 per dollar as of 9:46 a.m. in Hong Kong; the Australian and New Zealand dollars also rallied.

BLOOMBERG