You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Tourist spending in Singapore slips 1.7% in Q2 despite 8% rise in visitor arrivals

Fri, Nov 09, 2018 - 1:52 PM

OVERALL tourism spending the second quarter of this year declined 1.7 per cent to S$6.6 billion, compared to the same period last year, said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) in its quarterly report on Friday.

This was despite some 4.6 million visitors arriving in Singapore between April and June this year, an 8 per cent increase on the same period last year, the figures showed.

The dip in tourism spending was attributed to lower spending in areas like shopping (-22 per cent), food and beverage (-15 per cent) and sightseeing, entertainment and gaming (-2 per cent).

However, tourism spending grew for accommodation (6 per cent) and a miscellaneous category that includes expenditure on airfares on Singapore-based carriers, port taxes, local transportation, business, medical, education and transit visitors (20 per cent).

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Miscellaneous spending increased to an estimated S$1.8 billion, accounting for the largest share of tourist spending.

Meanwhile, gazetted hotel room revenue for the second quarter grew by 9.4 per cent year on year to reach S$1 billion, while the revenue per available room increased by 3.1 per cent year on year to S$181 due to higher average room and occupancy rates.

The increase in visitor arrivals was highest for the month of June, when Singapore hosted the meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Visitor arrivals increased 11.3 per cent to 1.54 million that month compared to the same period last year, STB said in September.

China, Indonesia and India remained the biggest source of visitors and spending in the second quarter.

Excluding sightseeing, entertainment and gaming spending, Chinese visitors spent S$988 million, with about 43 per cent spent on shopping. In comparison, Indonesian visitors spent S$766 million, while Indian visitors spent S$566 million.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Police to take action against all involved in fake news article relating to 1MDB: Shanmugam

A*Star's commercial arm, investors raise venture co-creation capital to over S$85m

Backlash over FT journalist denied entry to Hong Kong

Chinese city reassures public after chemical spill dissolves fishing nets

Sunseap to build one of the world's largest offshore floating solar farms along Straits of Johor

A darker side of tech emerges at China’s Internet conference

Editor's Choice

BP_HKEX_091118_2.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Government & Economy

HK-listed Singapore companies fizzle after IPO sizzle

BP_Grab_091118_3.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Startups

Grab scores coup on Super App rivals with KBank tie-up in Thailand

BP_Singtel_091118_9.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel's Q2 net profit falls 77% to S$667m

Most Read

1 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
2 Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms
3 Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector
4 Raising withdrawal age for CPF may not be right or needed move
5 Singtel Q2 profit plunges 77% to S$667m on absence of year-ago exceptional gain
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

FPV5.png
Nov 9, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Sunseap to build one of the world's largest offshore floating solar farms along Straits of Johor

BP_SGX_091118_47.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX daily average value up 9% in October from September, but down 7% on year

BP_Genting_091118_39.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Genting Singapore shares jump 8% in early trading after posting 46% rise in Q3 profits

BP_noble_091118_35.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, Frasers Property, Genting Singapore, CDL, Sats, Stamford Land

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening