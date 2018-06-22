You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trade conflict already sapping German economy

Fri, Jun 22, 2018 - 6:07 PM

[STUTTGART] An industrial powerhouse built on massive exports and a gigantic car industry, Germany is among the nations most sensitive to mounting trade tensions between the United States and other major economies.

US President Donald Trump has in recent weeks struck his first tariff blows at the European Union and China, who both vowed retaliation -risking a tit-for-tat trade conflict on two fronts that could weigh on the global economy.

"Germany's second economic miracle is over," influential daily Die Welt wrote this week, comparing the years of steady growth since the financial crisis to the post-World War II reconstruction period.

Two respected economic think-tanks sharply lowered their growth forecasts, with Berlin-based DIW cutting its prognosis for this year by half a percentage point to 1.9 per cent, and then again to 1.7 per cent for next year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Munich's Ifo institute was even more drastic, slashing its forecast to 1.8 per cent for 2018 from 2.6 per cent previously.

At a company level, Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler was the first among Germany's auto industry titans to lower its profit forecasts this week, prompting business daily Handelsblatt to declare the "end of the party" for the sector and its 800,000 workers.

High-end competitor BMW says it is following the international situation "more closely than ever".

BMW and Daimler are especially vulnerable, as they face both the threat of US tariffs on their cars and parts shipped from Europe, as well as taxes at the Chinese border on the vehicles they build at massive plants in America.

Meanwhile, Germany's powerful chemical industry federation said last month it is "less optimistic" for this year given the hardening trade rhetoric.

Stumbling start

"Clouds are gathering over the German economy," whose industrial engine "began sputtering at the start of the year," said Ifo macroeconomics chief, Timo Wollmershaeuser.

Growth slowed to 0.3 per cent between January and March, half the rate recorded in the previous quarter.

Initially, there were suggestions that short-term factors - such as a winter flu outbreak, a calendar packed with public holidays and a wave of industrial disputes - might have been to blame. But weak economic data in April put paid to such arguments.

Both industrial production and industrial orders - indicators of future economic performance - fell, presaging belt-tightening in the months ahead.

"American economic policy is at least partly responsible" for the slowdown, Mr Wollmershaeuser said.

In purely financial terms, there is little risk to Germany from Mr Trump's first move against Europe, tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

The border duties are expected to knock just 37 million euros (S$58.3 million) off a gross domestic product totalling 3.3 trillion euros.

Uncertainty bites

But investments and exports -- exactly the elements that powered Germany's expansion last year -- are already suffering from "heightened uncertainty", said DIW economist Ferdinand Fichtner.

Many German companies manufacture capital goods such as machine tools that are exported all around the world.

That means when foreign companies decide to delay investment in their plants, German manufacturers' sales slip.

Present trade fears are only a foretaste of what might happen if the US makes good on its threat to tax European car imports.

The move would inflict a five-billion-euro blow on the German economy, or 0.16 per cent of GDP, Ifo calculated.

If China also levies taxes on imports of US cars, Daimler and BMW - the two biggest exporters of cars from America - could face plunging sales there too.

One strong pillar of the German economy is strong domestic demand, buoyed by unemployment at its lowest levels since the country's reunification in 1990, rising wages and higher public spending, the economists note.

But there, too, politics could threaten growth.

Attempts by Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Bavarian coalition partners to force through a tough border policy against refugees threaten to explode the government she spent months cobbling together after tricky September elections.

AFP

Government & Economy

Euro area growth unexpectedly quickens as slowdown risks persist

Kuroda's job of explaining Japan's inflation grows tougher

Trump's trade war has hedge funds diving for cover in China

Top heads expected to roll at Malaysia's government-linked companies

Mahathir says ringgit’s fair value is 3.8 to US dollar, same as Asia financial crisis peg

Mahathir says Malaysia seeks to recover US$4.5b 1MDB funds, Goldman fees

Editor's Choice

BT_20180622_YOMARINA21_3478184.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Real Estate

Marina One Residences launching tower at average S$2,700-S$2,800 psf

ST_20180622_VNMOBIL_4078581.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil starts up world's largest resin plant

BT_20180622_NCGYM22A_3478094.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Consumer

UFC Gym to open 15 outlets in Singapore over next decade

Most Read

1 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
2 S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir
3 Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan
4 MyRepublic moves into telco space, launching 3 mobile plans for all users
5 Wah Loon founder buys Boat Quay shophouse
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_STI_220618_49.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Stocks

Singapore, Asian equities extend weekly losses as trade tensions show no sign of abating

BP_Singtel_220618_41.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel continues digital transformation with focus on cybersecurity, digital marketing

BP_Noble _reuters.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group to get US$100m trade finance facilities from minority shareholders

BP_ringgit_220618_56.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir says ringgit’s fair value is 3.8 to US dollar, same as Asia financial crisis peg

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening