Trade show sees launch of Index Partners Network, standards mapping tool to aid Singapore manufacturers

THE Index Partners Network was launched on Tuesday at the Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific trade show to help manufacturers accelerate the execution of their Industry 4.0 initiatives.

The network will comprise four categories of partners to help manufacturers in their Industry 4.0 transformation journey – technology, solution and strategy partners, talent development and training partners, financial institutions and international platform and outreach partners.

The network complements the Smart Industry Readiness Index by building an ecosystem that manufacturers can tap to bridge the gap between the planning and execution phases of their transformation journey.

The Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) will also partner international organisations to help regional governments and companies adopt the index.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Separately, to help enterprises build capabilities for Industry 4.0, the world’s first standards mapping tool was also announced on Tuesday, developed by Enterprise Singapore and Singapore Standards Council.

Known as the Standards Mapping for Smart Industry Readiness Index (SmS), it maps relevant national and international standards to the index and provides the manufacturing industry with good practices to address key requirements for interoperability, reliability, safety and cybersecurity.

SmS is mapped to the index’s eight areas of focus – operations, supply chain, product lifecycle, automation, connectivity, intelligence, structure & management, and talent readiness. It also includes 60 standards which support the adoption of smart manufacturing, robotics, automation and cybersecurity.

The first edition was developed by the Manufacturing Standards Committee with support from TUV SUD, which was involved in the development of the Index.

It will be made available on the Singapore Manufacturing Federation – Standards Development Organisation’s website from Oct 16.