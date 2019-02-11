You are here
WALL STREET INSIGHT
Trade talks, US economic data to steer stocks this week
If negotiations in Beijing break down, a big sell-off would be likely, a prospect not helped by lacklustre earnings
TRADE talks between China and the US seem to have stalled last week, causing the stock market rally to do the same.
Still, in a late recovery on Friday, broad indexes kept their winning streak alive, completing a seventh straight week of gains. This week, a US delegation's visit to
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg