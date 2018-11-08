You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trade tensions may have led to slower payments by local SMEs: DP Info

Thu, Nov 08, 2018 - 4:45 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

THE ongoing Sino-US trade conflict may be starting to make its impact felt on Singapore's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that are most exposed to global trade, according to a study of payment data of more than 120,000 firms in the country.

In particular, the two sectors most vulnerable to global trade tensions are the commerce-wholesale sector and the transport/storage sector.

In the third quarter, the proportion of SMEs in the commerce-wholesale sector that made their payments within terms fell to 41 per cent from 45 per cent a quarter ago, according to the latest findings by DP Information Group (DP Info).

The proportion of those in the transport/storage sector that made their payments within terms also fell from 43 per cent to 39 per cent for the same period.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The two sectors also showed slight increases in the percentage of SMEs that are more than 90 days delinquent.

In the commerce-wholesale sector, the figure ticked up from 9 per cent to 11 per cent quarter on quarter. Similarly, the transport/storage sector also edged up from 11 per cent to 13 per cent.

James Gothard, general manager, Credit Services & Strategy SEA of Experian, said: “Trade tariffs, through their downstream effects, have the potential to impact Singapore’s SMEs in a number of ways – by reducing the competitiveness of their exports and by affecting sales in overseas markets.

“Even if a specific country is not the target of tariffs, demand for intermediate goods from a country that is the target can be impacted.”

Editor's Choice

Nov 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector

BT_20181108_GCFORUM8_3611011.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Soaring US deficit a negative for equities: BlackRock chief

BP_Hi-P_081118_9.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

US-China row hits Hi-P Q3 profits

Most Read

1 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
2 Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms
3 Sakae Holdings founder Douglas Foo selling bungalow for S$16.13m
4 In blow to Trump, Democrats seize US House control; Republicans retain Senate
5 Banks set to deliver fatter margins in coming quarters
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_HDB_081118_36.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices dip 0.2% in October from September; volume slips 0.3%: SRX

BP_Singtel_081118_25.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q2 profit plunges 77% to S$667m on absence of year-ago exceptional gain

Nov 8, 2018
Startups

Grab partners Thailand's KBank to launch e-wallet in 2019, gets US$50m investment from bank

Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Temasek unit invest in capital markets platform iSTOX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening