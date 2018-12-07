Trade war drives companies to review business plans: AmCham

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
IN the face of trade tensions between the United States and China, members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (AmCham Singapore) are delaying or cancelling investment plans, looking to other markets, and tweaking supply chains.
Helping members cope is the
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg