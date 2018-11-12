Trade war fears still a dampener on stocks

Get our introductory offer at only
US STOCKS rose last week as investors breathed a sigh of relief at the election results, but fears that the trade war would resume kept a cap on the gains.
This week, a closed-door confrontation between the leaders of the world's two largest economies will determine whether the bulls run
