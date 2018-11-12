You are here

Home > Government & Economy
WALL STREET INSIGHT

Trade war fears still a dampener on stocks

All eyes on trade shootout at closed-door confrontation between US and China this week
Mon, Nov 12, 2018 - 5:50 AM
btworld@sph.com.sg@BusinessTimes

BT_20181112_RCCOL128PMS_3614217.jpg
The mid-term elections turned out to be the stock investor's dream come true - gridlock. In this stalemate scenario, neither party will be able to pass legislation without the support of the other.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

US STOCKS rose last week as investors breathed a sigh of relief at the election results, but fears that the trade war would resume kept a cap on the gains.

This week, a closed-door confrontation between the leaders of the world's two largest economies will determine whether the bulls run

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Big test awaits 4G leaders as next GE nears

Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM

Connected, inclusive and sustainable in the digital age

World leaders hold solemn ceremony to mark WW1 Armistice centenary

Exiled Chinese author in Hong Kong urges 'courage' to defend free speech

Sri Lanka president dissolves parliament, calls for election

Editor's Choice

BT_20181110_MRBRUNCH10P1F_3613548.jpg
Nov 10, 2018
Brunch

From cell to table: the evolution of food

BT_20181110_AGSGX10_3613589.jpg
Nov 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Voluntary delisting offer: SGX Regco proposing shift of voting power to minorities

ST_20180826_RAYCASHLESS_4234574.jpg
Nov 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Less than half in survey confident Singapore will be cashless soon

Most Read

1 Why Elon Musk fears artificial intelligence
2 LTA announces changes to parking provisions from February 2019
3 LTA to allow fewer carpark spaces in private developments from Feb 2019; announces 5 car-lite precincts
4 From cell to table: the evolution of food
5 MAS files police report against author of 'baseless and defamatory' 1MDB-related article
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181110_MRBRUNCH10P1F_3613548.jpg
Nov 10, 2018
Brunch

From cell to table: the evolution of food

BT_20181110_AGSGX10_3613589.jpg
Nov 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Voluntary delisting offer: SGX Regco proposing shift of voting power to minorities

ST_20180826_RAYCASHLESS_4234574.jpg
Nov 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Less than half in survey confident Singapore will be cashless soon

hzcarlite1109.jpg
Nov 10, 2018
Transport

LTA announces changes to parking provisions from February 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening