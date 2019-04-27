Trade war's silver lining for Asia economies

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
AS THE US and China lose global export share amid their trade war, other Asian economies appear to be benefitting modestly from cheaper intermediate inputs and US demand diverted from China.
With the diversion of foreign direct investment away from China hastened by US
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg