Training capacity of PCP for electronics engineers expanded

THE training capacity of the Professional Conversion Programmes (PCP) for electronics engineers has been expanded, which is expected to benefit 1,000 professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) over three-and-a-half years.

This comes as Workforce Singapore (WSG) has teamed up with the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA) and industry stakeholders to boost the training capacity starting November last year to prepare the industry for future growth. This will apply to electronics engineers and electronics assistant engineers.

The six-month-long PCPs, which cover both classroom training and on-the-job training, are aimed at mid-career PMETs looking to make a switch, and existing employees keen to reskill to take on new or expanded job roles in areas within the electronics and semiconductor industries.

Meanwhile, a Place-and-Train (PnT) Programme for electronics operators is being introduced for mid-career operators and rank-and-file workers. The three-month-long programme will cater to 50 jobseekers to begin with, but more places will be added if there is demand.

"With demand for wearable technology, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and 5G, the industry is poised for growth in the coming years," said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo at the SSIA Lohei dinner on Thursday.

She pointed to recent investments in Singapore by companies, such as Micron's expanded semiconductor facilities in Woodlands and STMicroelectronics' new wafer fabrication facility.

Mrs Teo added: "It is an exciting time for the industry as it transforms. But with these changes and new opportunities comes an urgent need for higher-skilled workers who are able to perform these new or enhanced roles."

The PCP and pilot PnT Programme also help firms defray the training costs required to reskill and redeploy existing employees into new or enhanced roles, WSG said in a press release.

Participating employers will receive salary support of up to 90 per cent of the monthly salary for employees going through the programmes.