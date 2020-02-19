You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Travel restrictions on China fuelling 'panic:' ambassador

Wed, Feb 19, 2020 - 6:48 AM

rk_DaxingInternationalairport_190220.jpg
Travel restrictions imposed on China over its virus outbreak are only fuelling "panic" and threatening attempts to resume business, the country's ambassador to the EU warned on Tuesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[BRUSSELS] Travel restrictions imposed on China over its virus outbreak are only fuelling "panic" and threatening attempts to resume business, the country's ambassador to the EU warned on Tuesday.

Envoy Zhang Ming also told a media conference in Brussels that a US ban on non-American travellers from China could imperil a "phase one" trade deal signed last month.

"The impact of the epidemic on the global economy largely depends on global response. I wish to emphasise that the only thing to fear is fear itself, not the virus," Mr Zhang said.

"WHO does not recommend travel or trade restrictions on China. Such restrictions would add to panic and disrupt the containment efforts."

Mr Zhang pointed to Chinese government figures suggesting the coronavirus epidemic might be slowing to say that the economic impact from the disease was expected to be only shallow.

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong apartment rents sink to lowest in almost 2 years

"There is some impact on the Chinese economy, yet the impact is limited, short-term, and manageable," he said.

"The epidemic will not change the positive prospects of the Chinese economy in the long term, the huge market demand offered by the 1.4 billion Chinese consumers, nor China's commitment to reform and opening up. There is no need for global investors to worry too much."

He also said that criticisms that China had reacted too slowly, without sufficient transparency and without regard for its citizens rights was misplaced.

'UNFAIR' 

"It is unfair to conclude that the Chinese government is not transparent due to the lack of knowledge of the virus at the very early stage. Openness and transparency are the most powerful weapons against the epidemic," he said.

The quarantine of tens of millions of Chinese had been "effective," he said, adding: "What we have been doing is protecting the most fundamental human right: the right to life."

On the US-China deal worked out last month to forge a fragile truce in what was becoming a full-fledged commercial war, Mr Zhang railed against the US decision to bar travellers from entering America from China.

"I would be dishonest to say that there would be no impact at all.... there is one thing that would affect the implementation of the deal: that is that the US has put a ban on travels between the two countries. This is not in line with the WHO's professional recommendations," he said.

The ambassador stated that he continued to work on preparing a visit to Beijing at the end of next month by the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President Charles Michel.

"Despite the epidemic outbreak, preparations for the summit don't stop," Mr Zhang said.

However two EU sources informed of preparations for that trip told AFP that it was being called off, because of the coronavirus outbreak. There was as yet no official declaration of its postponement.

Nearly 1,900 people have now died and more than 72,000 others infected by the virus in China, with hundreds more cases in some 25 countries.

AFP

Government & Economy

WHO urges calm as China virus death toll nears 1,900

Britain unveils points-based immigration plan

Trump commutes corrupt former politician's sentence

US to tighten rules on China's state media

Singapore Budget tackles virus-hit economy, gears up for transformation

Budget 2020: Heng makes a strong statement of confidence

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 19, 2020 08:18 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Wednesday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors adjusted their positions amid lingering fears over the...

Feb 19, 2020 08:17 AM
Life & Culture

Mediterranean diet boosts good bacteria, curbs harmful ones

[PARIS] Switching in old age from a bland, unvaried diet to a Mediterranean mix of fresh veggies, fruits and fish...

Feb 19, 2020 07:59 AM
Real Estate

Hong Kong apartment rents sink to lowest in almost 2 years

[HONG KONG] Apartment rents in Hong Kong have dropped to the lowest in almost two years as people leave the city and...

Feb 19, 2020 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

WHO urges calm as China virus death toll nears 1,900

[BEIJING] The death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak rose again on Tuesday but Chinese and international...

Feb 19, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

Britain unveils points-based immigration plan

[LONDON] Britain on Wednesday unveils a new points-based immigration system that ends the free movement of people...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly