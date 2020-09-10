You are here

Travellers coming from India will have to take Covid-19 test before entering Singapore

Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 9:29 AM

All travellers from India, who are not Singaporeans and permanent residents, will have to take a Covid-19 test before departing for Singapore.
[SINGAPORE] All travellers from India, who are not Singaporeans and permanent residents, will have to take a Covid-19 test before departing for Singapore.

From next Thursday, they will have to present a valid negative test result from a polymerase chain reaction test that has to be taken...

