Travellers coming from India will have to take Covid-19 test before entering Singapore

[SINGAPORE] All travellers from India, who are not Singaporeans and permanent residents, will have to take a Covid-19 test before departing for Singapore.
From next Thursday, they will have to present a valid negative test result from a polymerase chain reaction test that has to be taken...
