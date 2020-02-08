You are here

Treasury's Mnuchin sees US GDP growth less than 3% in 2020

Sat, Feb 08, 2020 - 10:47 AM

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday he expects 2020 US GDP growth to be less than 3 per cent, partly due to problems at Boeing, which halted production of its 737 MAX planes over safety issues.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[WASHINGTON] Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday he expects 2020 US GDP growth to be less than 3 per cent, partly due to problems at Boeing, which halted production of its 737 MAX planes over safety issues.

"I think our projections have been reduced because of Boeing and in other impacts, so it will be lower. I think we would have hit 3 per cent but again, Boeing has had a big impact on our exports being the largest exporter," Mr Mnuchin said in an interview on Fox Business Network.

