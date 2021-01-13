You are here

Trial of ex-cop accused of George Floyd killing to begin in March

Wed, Jan 13, 2021 - 7:01 AM

The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin - charged with murdering African American man George Floyd - will begin as scheduled March 8, but his co-defendants will appear separately in late August, a judge ordered in a decision made public on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin - charged with murdering African American man George Floyd - will begin as scheduled March 8, but his co-defendants will appear separately in late August, a judge ordered in a decision made public on Tuesday.

Both the prosecution and defence had requested to postpone the start of the trial in the northern US state of Minnesota due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Even in the largest courtroom in the county, it would be "impossible to comply with Covid-19 physical restrictions in a joint trial involving all four defendants," Judge Peter Cahill said in his decision.

He ordered the court maintain the original trial date for Chauvin, the 44-year-old white former officer who on May 25, 2020 knelt on Floyd's neck for eight minutes while Floyd protested that he couldn't breathe.

The killing sparked protests and unrest around the US, with the shootings and deaths of other African Americans - including Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky - leading to fervent calls for justice.

Chauvin's former colleagues Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, charged as accomplices, will stand trial beginning on August 23, Judge Cahill said.

The four men, who had asked to be tried separately, were all released on bail.

But the prosecution pushed for a single trial, arguing that multiple proceedings would mean unnecessary taxpayer spending and trauma for relatives.

According to court documents, the defendants say they used reasonable force, but cracks have appeared amongst their united front and some of the men seem ready to blame each other for the tragedy.

Floyd's death - captured on bystander video - outraged Americans and many across the world, leading to millions taking to the streets to demand police reform.

AFP

US Justice Dept expects sedition, conspiracy cases in Capitol attack

Air travellers entering US will need negative Covid test: official

Biden to tap former derivatives regulator to head SEC: reports

Singapore F&B sector braces for labour, cost squeeze from MCO

Analysts expect Malaysia's MCO to be extended

Malaysia's latest curbs to have limited impact on Singapore: economists

