Trial reopening of nightclubs and karaoke joints put off amid spike in community cases

Tue, Jan 19, 2021 - 5:27 PM
THE reopening of selected nightclubs and karaoke joints under a pilot programme has been postponed till further notice amid a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the community. 

This is to prevent the risk of further community transmission and formation of clusters in "high-risk settings such as nightclubs and karaoke outlets, which entail people coming into close contact for prolonged periods of time and in enclosed spaces", said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday. It was noted that some of the community cases are currently unlinked and under investigation.

The trials for nightclubs and karaoke joints were supposed to start this month, and run for three months. The authorities said that they had shortlisted two nightclubs and 10 karaoke outlets, from eight nominations for nightclubs and 15 nominations for karaoke outlets.

The ministries said that they are working with the operators shortlisted for the pilot "on the next steps for their businesses, and assisting them individually".

The trials for bars and pubs, which began last December, will continue for now. However, the agencies said that they will also continue to monitor the situation, and will work with the operators to tighten the safe-management measures, where necessary, to "safeguard public health".

A total of three bars and pubs are under this trial.

