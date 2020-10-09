You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trudeau fears 'disruptions' in event of tight US vote result

Fri, Oct 09, 2020 - 8:21 AM

nz_Trudeau_091061.jpg
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday his government feared "some disruptions" if the result of the US presidential election is close, and that Ottawa is preparing for "any outcomes."
PHOTO: REUTERS

[OTTAWA] Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday his government feared "some disruptions" if the result of the US presidential election is close, and that Ottawa is preparing for "any outcomes."

"We view all the polarisation in the United States with some concern," Mr Trudeau said in French, referring to the country's political discord less than a month until the November 3 election between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

"We're all watching the US election with close attention because of its potential impact on the Canadian economy and on Canadians," Mr Trudeau said at a news conference.

"We're certainly all hoping for a smooth transition or a clear result" in the vote, he said.

"If it is less clear, there may be some disruptions and we need to be ready for any outcomes," he said, without elaborating.

SEE ALSO

Democrats want panel to investigate Trump capacity to govern

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Trump has questioned the integrity of mail-in ballots, which are popular this election due to the Covid pandemic, and he has refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses the vote.

Mr Trudeau, who has an often stormy relationship with Mr Trump, generally refrains from commenting on political happenings in Canada's powerful neighbour.

"We will not be interfering or engaging in any way in their electoral processes and that includes commenting on their electoral processes," he said.

The United States is Canada's largest trading partner, with C$2.4 billion (S$2.44 billion) flowing across the border each day.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

UK's Sunak plans carbon emissions tax to help rebuild economy: The Times

Canada announces C$590m investment in Ford electric car plant

Democrats want panel to investigate Trump capacity to govern

EU lawmakers break off talks with states on European recovery plan

Bars get innovative to mitigate sales loss from earlier closing times, capacity cuts

Pilot cruises to nowhere for Singapore residents from Nov

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 9, 2020 08:57 AM
Energy & Commodities

Icahn sees energy sector rebound but urges patience

[BOSTON] Billionaire investor Carl Icahn said on Thursday the energy sector will bounce back one day but...

Oct 9, 2020 08:51 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Suntec Reit, Tiong Woon, Prudential, HC Surgical, GS Holdings

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

Oct 9, 2020 08:26 AM
Government & Economy

UK's Sunak plans carbon emissions tax to help rebuild economy: The Times

[BENGALURU] British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is planning for a UK-wide carbon tax that could raise billions of...

Oct 9, 2020 08:18 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Friday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street on revived hopes for US stimulus, and...

Oct 9, 2020 07:10 AM
Transport

Maersk to stop using Myanmar military ports: rights group

[YANGON] Global shipping giant Maersk will stop using military-owned ports in Myanmar, a lobby group said on...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Wirecard shutdown leaves some complacent merchants stranded

NEA, EDB and BCA launch three grants aimed at refrigeration, air-con sector

Singapore offers Covid-19 insurance for short-term visitors

Broker's take: CRCT a 'China behemoth in the making' with S$33b pipeline, says DBS

Terence Loh distances himself from cousin and Evangeline Shen

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for