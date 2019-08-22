You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trudeau says Canada will push back in China row, urges de-escalation in Hong Kong

Thu, Aug 22, 2019 - 6:49 AM

nz_trudeau_220825.jpg
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that Canada will stand up to China in a deepening diplomatic and trade spat, while renewing calls for de-escalation of Hong Kong protest tensions.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MONTREAL] Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that Canada will stand up to China in a deepening diplomatic and trade spat, while renewing calls for de-escalation of Hong Kong protest tensions.

"We must recognise that China is a growing power and increasingly assertive towards its place in the international order. But make no mistake: we will always defend Canadians and Canadian interests," Mr Trudeau said in a speech to the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations.

"We have a long history of dealing directly and successfully with larger partners. We do not escalate, but we also don't back down," he said.

The two nations have been locked in a feud since December 2018 when Canada detained Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on a flight stopover in Vancouver.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The US is seeking her extradition to face fraud charges for allegedly violating Iran sanctions and lying about it to US banks - accusations that her lawyers dispute.

In apparent retaliation, China arrested two Canadian nationals and accused them of espionage, while blocking billions of dollars in Canadian agricultural shipments.

On Sunday, Beijing warned Ottawa to stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs after Canada and the European Union issued a joint statement in support of protestors' "fundamental right of assembly."

The semi-autonomous southern Chinese city has endured weeks of protests triggered by a government bid to introduce a law that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China.

The demonstrations have evolved into a movement for democratic reform and an end to eroding freedoms, in the most significant challenge to Beijing's rule since the city's handover from Britain in 1997.

Canadians are one of the largest expatriate groups in Hong Kong, numbering 300,000, according to Canadian government figures.

AFP

Government & Economy

Canada accused of unlawfully questioning Huawei's Meng

'I am the chosen one': Trump defends China trade war

Federal Reserve will remain flexible, rates not on 'preset course': minutes

In tough times, SMEs prioritise revenue ahead of innovation, talent retention

Govt to engage businesses on support package for retirement, re-hiring age changes: Heng

COE prices fall across all categories despite cuts

Editor's Choice

BT_20190822_LTSCCCI22_3870043.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Government & Economy

In tough times, SMEs prioritise revenue ahead of innovation, talent retention

BT_20190822_VISC_3869965.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart says its global network gives it an edge over rivals

BP_condo_220819_6.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Property sales are picking up: What next?

Must Read

BT_20190822_LTSCCCI22_3870043.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Government & Economy

In tough times, SMEs prioritise revenue ahead of innovation, talent retention

BT_20190822_VISC_3869965.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart says its global network gives it an edge over rivals

BT_20190822__VANVPC22_3870169.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Disabled showcase their F&B abilities at Company of Good dinner

BP_Heng Swee Keat_220819_3.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Govt to engage businesses on support package for retirement, re-hiring age changes: Heng

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly