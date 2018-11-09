Trudeau warns Canada postal strike must end as Christmas looms

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday warned Canada's post office and its striking workers to resolve their issues or face government intervention to ensure packages are delivered during the holiday season.

Canada Post workers went on a rotating strike on October 22, disrupting delivery in a handful of cities at a time - more than 150 in total so far - after nearly one year of collective bargaining stalled.

"Obviously we are preoccupied with the situation at Canada Post," Mr Trudeau told reporters.

"Christmas season is approaching and we know that's when Canadians use Canada Post more than at any other time," he said.

"Of course, management and the union both know this. But if we don't see significant resolution shortly, all options will be on the table for resolving this."

The government could pass back-to-work legislation forcing an end to the strike, or impose a contract on both parties.

The union is asking for new hires to help meet a 30 per cent increase in parcel deliveries, as well as an end to forced overtime and pay equity for rural carriers.

Canada Post said the strikes, which moved to the Atlantic and Pacific coast provinces on Thursday, have created backlogs in mail and parcel deliveries.

"Customers could see delays of several days," it said in a statement, while calling its offer to workers of increased wages, job security and improved benefits "significant."

