You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trudeau warns Canada postal strike must end as Christmas looms

Fri, Nov 09, 2018 - 7:11 AM

BP_ Justin Trudeau_091118_26.jpg
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday warned Canada's post office and its striking workers to resolve their issues or face government intervention to ensure packages are delivered during the holiday season.
PHOTO: AFP

[OTTAWA] Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday warned Canada's post office and its striking workers to resolve their issues or face government intervention to ensure packages are delivered during the holiday season.

Canada Post workers went on a rotating strike on October 22, disrupting delivery in a handful of cities at a time - more than 150 in total so far - after nearly one year of collective bargaining stalled.

"Obviously we are preoccupied with the situation at Canada Post," Mr Trudeau told reporters.

"Christmas season is approaching and we know that's when Canadians use Canada Post more than at any other time," he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Of course, management and the union both know this. But if we don't see significant resolution shortly, all options will be on the table for resolving this."

The government could pass back-to-work legislation forcing an end to the strike, or impose a contract on both parties.

The union is asking for new hires to help meet a 30 per cent increase in parcel deliveries, as well as an end to forced overtime and pay equity for rural carriers.

Canada Post said the strikes, which moved to the Atlantic and Pacific coast provinces on Thursday, have created backlogs in mail and parcel deliveries.

"Customers could see delays of several days," it said in a statement, while calling its offer to workers of increased wages, job security and improved benefits "significant."

AFP

Government & Economy

One dead in stabbing rampage in Melbourne

LTA to allow fewer carpark spaces in private developments from Feb 2019; announces 5 car-lite precincts

Tourist spending in Singapore slips 1.7% in Q2 despite 8% rise in visitor arrivals

Police to take action against all involved in fake news article relating to 1MDB: Shanmugam

A*Star's A*ccelerate, investors raise over S$85m to co-create deep tech startups

Backlash over FT journalist denied entry to Hong Kong

Editor's Choice

BP_HKEX_091118_2.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Government & Economy

HK-listed Singapore companies fizzle after IPO sizzle

BP_Grab_091118_3.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Startups

Grab scores coup on Super App rivals with KBank tie-up in Thailand

BP_Singtel_091118_9.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel's Q2 net profit falls 77% to S$667m

Most Read

1 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
2 Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms
3 Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector
4 Raising withdrawal age for CPF may not be right or needed move
5 HK-listed Singapore companies fizzle after IPO sizzle

Must Read

FPV5.png
Nov 9, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Sunseap to build one of the world's largest offshore floating solar farms along Straits of Johor

Nov 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: Most brokerages maintain calls despite 77% fall in Singtel Q2 profit

BP_Genting_091118_39.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Genting Singapore shares jump 8% in early trading after posting 46% rise in Q3 profits

BP_noble_091118_35.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, Frasers Property, Genting Singapore, CDL, Sats, Stamford Land

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening