You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump accepts invitation to make state visit to Singapore in November

Mon, Jun 11, 2018 - 4:07 PM

SINGAPORE - US President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation to make a state visit to Singapore in November, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Monday, after he was met by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana.

Mr Lee and Mr Trump, who held a one-on-one meeting before a working lunch with their respective delegations, had a good discussion on a wide range of regional and global developments, an MFA statement said.

"Both leaders reaffirmed the excellent relations between Singapore and the US across the economic, defence, and security spheres.

"President Trump thanked Prime Minister Lee for Singapore's hosting of the US-Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Summit. President Trump also expressed the US' continued commitment to engage the region and his support for Singapore's Chairmanship of Asean," the MFA said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Trump was invited by Singapore President Halimah Yacob to make the state visit, in conjunction with the 6th Asean-US Summit and 13th East Asia Summit.

He and Mr Lee last met in October 2017, during the Singapore leader's official working visit to Washington at Mr Trump's invitation.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Singapore paying for North Korea's hotel stay at Trump-Kim summit: Vivian Balakrishnan

Kim, Trump in countdown to historic summit

Kim, Trump in countdown to historic summit

Global information-sharing platform to help central banks combat cybercrime

Malaysia PM Mahathir urges TPP 'renegotiation'

South Koreans on the US-North summit: hope, doubt, disinterest

Editor's Choice

BP_semiconductor_110618_2.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Technology

No swan song for Singapore semiconductors

BP_Lee_110618_8.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore-North Korea trade can grow if UN sanctions are lifted, says PM

BT_20180611_UWSUMMIT11K1QD_3466903.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting

Most Read

1 S'pore seeking arrest of Jho Low in 1MDB scandal since 2016
2 Jervois Hill bungalow sold for record S$2,729 psf on land area
3 Kim, Trump expected to arrive in Singapore on Sunday
4 Dennis Rodman flying to Singapore for Kim-Trump summit
5 The 5% rule to retirement planning
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_TrumpLee_110618_103.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

US president meets PM Lee at Istana, says Trump-Kim summit will 'work out nicely'

BP_Capella_110618_66.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump-Kim summit will strengthen strong ties between US and Singapore: American business group

Jun 11, 2018
Banking & Finance

Global information-sharing platform to help central banks combat cybercrime

Jun 11, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Chew's Group, First Sponsor, HRnetGroup

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening