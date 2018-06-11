Trump accepts invitation to make state visit to Singapore in November

SINGAPORE - US President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation to make a state visit to Singapore in November, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Monday, after he was met by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana.

Mr Lee and Mr Trump, who held a one-on-one meeting before a working lunch with their respective delegations, had a good discussion on a wide range of regional and global developments, an MFA statement said.

"Both leaders reaffirmed the excellent relations between Singapore and the US across the economic, defence, and security spheres.

"President Trump thanked Prime Minister Lee for Singapore's hosting of the US-Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Summit. President Trump also expressed the US' continued commitment to engage the region and his support for Singapore's Chairmanship of Asean," the MFA said.

Mr Trump was invited by Singapore President Halimah Yacob to make the state visit, in conjunction with the 6th Asean-US Summit and 13th East Asia Summit.

He and Mr Lee last met in October 2017, during the Singapore leader's official working visit to Washington at Mr Trump's invitation.

THE STRAITS TIMES