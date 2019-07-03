Trump accuses China, Europe of currency manipulation, stimulus

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused China and Europe of deliberately weakening their currencies and stimulating their economies to gain competitive advantages over the United States.

"China and Europe playing big currency manipulation game and pumping money into their system in order to compete with USA," he said on Twitter.

Mr Trump also implied that the Federal Reserve should likewise ease monetary policy, something he has called for in the past.

"We should MATCH, or continue being the dummies who sit back and politely watch as other countries continue to play their games - as they have for many years!" the president said.

