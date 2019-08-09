You are here

Trump accuses France's Macron of sending 'mixed signals' to Iran

Fri, Aug 09, 2019 - 7:15 AM

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said no one is authorised to speak to Iran on behalf of the United States, and he accused French President Emmanuel Macron of sending "mixed signals" to Tehran over possible talks.
[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Thursday said no one is authorised to speak to Iran on behalf of the United States, and he accused French President Emmanuel Macron of sending "mixed signals" to Tehran over possible talks.

"I know Emmanuel means well, as do all others, but nobody speaks for the United States but the United States itself," Mr Trump said in a series of tweets.

It was not immediately clear what Mr Trump was referring to and the White House declined to comment, but a report earlier this week said Mr Macron had invited Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to this month's G7 summit to meet Mr Trump. A French diplomat denied the report on Wednesday.

European leaders are seeking to defuse the brewing confrontation between Tehran and Washington after Mr Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear last year and renewed sanctions in an effort to push a new deal under the US Republican president.

Tehran has responded with a series of moves, including seizing a British tanker in the Gulf and retreating from some of its commitments to limit its nuclear activity made under the deal.

The crisis is expected to be a focus at the G7 summit later this month. Mr Trump and his administration officials have previously said Mr Trump is open to talks with Iran and that the United States does not want war with Iran.

REUTERS

