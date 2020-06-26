You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to axe Obamacare amid pandemic

Fri, Jun 26, 2020 - 9:01 PM

rk_donaldtrump_260620.jpg
President Donald Trump's administration petitioned the US Supreme Court to invalidate the Obamacare law introduced by his predecessor that added millions to the healthcare safety net, seeking to scrap coverage during the novel coronavirus crisis.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] President Donald Trump's administration petitioned the US Supreme Court to invalidate the Obamacare law introduced by his predecessor that added millions to the healthcare safety net, seeking to scrap coverage during the novel coronavirus crisis.

Solicitor General Noel Francisco, in a filing late on Thursday, argued for the administration that the Affordable Care Act (ACA) - one of former Democratic President Barack Obama's signature achievements - became invalid after the previous, Republican-led Congress axed parts of it.

"No further analysis is necessary; once the individual mandate and the guaranteed-issue and community-rating provisions are invalidated, the remainder of the ACA cannot survive," Mr Francisco wrote, adding that lawmakers in 2017 did not show that they intended for the ACA to continue "in the absence of these three integral provisions."

The move is sure to ignite further political controversy and elevate healthcare as a major election issue. Mr Trump is seeking re-election in November against Obama's vice president, Joe Biden, who has vowed to protect health insurance coverage for Americans under the law.

The Trump administration's filing came the same day the United States set a new record for a one-day increase in cases of the fatal and highly contagious coronavirus. The disease has killed thousands of Americans and forced millions to lose their jobs, including any employer-based health benefits they may have had.

SEE ALSO

Push for solutions for better lives has never been stronger

Democrats, who had asked the top court separately to declare that ACA did not violate the US Constitution and have proposed to shore up the law's provisions, blasted the move as cruel and immoral, particularly amid the outbreak.

"President Trump and the Republicans' campaign to rip away the protections and benefits of the Affordable Care Act in the middle of the coronavirus crisis is an act of unfathomable cruelty," Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

Mr Biden, in a campaign speech on Thursday, warned that without the law insurers could consider Covid-19 complications a pre-existing condition and refuse to pay for any needed care.

"It's cruel, it's heartless, it's callous," he said.

The United States is the nation worst-hit by Covid-19, with more than 124,000 deaths and 2.4 million infections.

Passed in 2010, the ACA helped about 20 million Americans obtain medical insurance either through government programs or through policies from private insurers made available in government-run marketplaces. It also includes some popular provisions such as prohibiting health insurers from denying coverage to Americans with known health conditions.

Republicans view the law as excessive government intrusion into the healthcare market.

Mr Trump has criticised its costs and promised a different plan since his 2016 campaign, although he and his fellow Republicans have yet to propose a formal replacement. He has also said he supports protecting those with pre-existing medical conditions even as his administration has moved to invalidate the law.

"Obamacare has been an unlawful failure and further illustrates the need to focus on patient care," White House spokesman Judd Deere was quoted as saying by the Washington Post after Thursday's filing, adding that Congress should "work on a bipartisan basis with the president to provide quality, affordable care."

Representatives for the White House could not be immediately reached for comment early on Friday.

Texas and 17 other Republican-led states have joined the Trump administration in seeking to challenge the law.

REUTERS

 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Amid pandemic, SE Asian nations warn of 'alarming' South China Sea incidents

ECB president warns of complicated, transformational recovery

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Malaysia can't take any more Rohingya refugees, PM says

GE quick takes: Khaw Boon Wan retires; WP introduces second batch of candidates

Two new faces among WP's 2nd batch of 5 candidates for GE2020

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 26, 2020 10:05 PM
Technology

Rakuten's 5G roll-out on track; eyes taking tech abroad this year

[BANGALORE] Rakuten said on Friday its Japanese wireless network was on track to begin 5G services in September,...

Jun 26, 2020 10:00 PM
Garage

Moody's outlook revision reignites SoftBank spat

[TOKYO] Credit-rating firm Moody's Investors Service on Friday revised its outlook for SoftBank Group Corp to "...

Jun 26, 2020 09:51 PM
Technology

Uber pares back digital wallet ambitions, head of unit quits

[SAN FRANCISCO] Uber Technologies' financial services leader Peter Hazlehurst is calling it quits as the ride-...

Jun 26, 2020 09:45 PM
Companies & Markets

SIIC Environment expects no material impact to FY2020 financials from Covid-19

MAINBOARD-LISTED water and solid-waste treatment company SIIC Environment Holdings said on Friday that the impact of...

Jun 26, 2020 09:33 PM
Banking & Finance

EU needs stronger markets watchdog for virus recovery: Barclays

[LONDON] The European Union needs centralised supervision of stocks and bonds if it wants a capital market that is...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.