You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump administration to ask Supreme Court to prevent nationwide injunctions

Thu, May 09, 2019 - 7:30 AM

lwx_Mike Pence_090519_46.jpg
US Vice-President Mike Pence said the Trump administration will ask the US Supreme Court to prevent lower courts from imposing nationwide injunctions against the President's policies.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US Vice-President Mike Pence said the Trump administration will ask the US Supreme Court to prevent lower courts from imposing nationwide injunctions against the President's policies.

Mr Pence complained Wednesday in a speech to the conservative Federalist Society that federal district courts have imposed more nationwide injunctions against US President Donald Trump than the first 40 presidents combined. On Tuesday, an appeals court lifted such an injunction against a Trump administration policy that allows US immigration authorities to force some migrants seeking asylum to wait in Mexico while their cases are adjudicated.

"A Supreme Court justice has to convince four of his colleagues to uphold a nationwide injunction - but a single district court judge can issue one, effectively preventing the duly-elected president of the United States from fulfilling his constitutional duties," Mr Pence said in prepared remarks. "This judicial obstruction is unprecedented."

"In the days ahead, our administration will seek opportunities to put this question before the Supreme Court," Mr Pence said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Trump administration has already tried on several occasions to persuade the Supreme Court to curb nationwide injunctions. It was an issue when the court considered Trump's travel ban last year, but the justices didn't reach the question because they upheld the ban in its entirety.

In a concurring opinion in that case, Justice Clarence Thomas said he was that skeptical federal trial judges have the power to issue nationwide injunctions.

"These injunctions are beginning to take a toll on the federal court system - preventing legal questions from percolating through the federal courts, encouraging forum shopping, and making every case a national emergency for the courts and for the executive branch," Justice Thomas wrote in an opinion that no other justice joined.

The administration similarly offered the Supreme Court a chance to curb nationwide injunctions in a clash over military service by transgender people. Lower courts had blocked Mr Trump's effort to bar most transgender people from service. At the Supreme Court, the administration said those orders should, at most, cover the people involved in the case.

Much like with the travel ban, the high court didn't address the issue because it let the policy take full effect.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Blaming government 'failure', Britain's Labour launches European vote campaign

Britain will be 3% poorer if it retains post-Brexit customs union: NIESR

US storms kill one, disrupt flights

North Korea says recent rocket drill was 'regular and self-defensive'

EU watchdog head warns bloc over lapses in standards

Trump son Donald Jr subpoenaed by Senate panel: reports

Editor's Choice

lwx_mas_090519_1.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

BT_20190509_ANGCPIB9_3776502.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Court confiscates S$2.6m in ill-gotten gains from convicted football match-fixer

lwx_telco_090519_5.jpg
May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
3 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 PODCAST: How to get bonus interest in bank-and-earn accounts (Money Hacks, Ep 42)

Must Read

lwx_mas_090519_1.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

BT_20190509_ANGCPIB9_3776502.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Court confiscates S$2.6m in ill-gotten gains from convicted football match-fixer

lwx_hyflux_090519_2.jpg
May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Perps as equity: Hyflux saga shows rethink needed

BT_20190509_VMCHINA9_3776538.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

China's trade surplus narrows sharply in April as exports dip

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening