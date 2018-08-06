You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump admits son met with Russian to get information on opponent

Mon, Aug 06, 2018 - 5:54 AM

BP_Trump Jr_060818_8.jpg
US President Donald Trump (right) admitted Sunday that his son met with a Russian lawyer in Trump Tower in 2016 "to get information on an opponent" but defended it as "totally legal."
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump admitted Sunday that his son met with a Russian lawyer in Trump Tower in 2016 "to get information on an opponent" but defended it as "totally legal."

It was Mr Trump's most direct acknowledgement that the motive for the June 2016 meeting was to get dirt on Hillary Clinton, his Democratic rival for the presidency.

As he has in the past, Mr Trump insisted in a tweet that he did not know at the time about the meeting between his son Donald Jr. and Natalia Veselnitskaya, a lawyer with links to the Kremlin.

"This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics - and it went nowhere. I did not know about it!"

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The meeting has come under intense scrutiny from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating whether members of the Trump campaign coordinated with a Russian effort to sway the 2016 election in the Republican's favor.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that Mr Trump has been brooding in private about whether his son unintentionally put himself in legal jeopardy by meeting with Ms Veselnitskaya.

Mr Trump called the report "a complete fabrication."

Mr Trump Jr initially said in a statement to the New York Times in July 2017 that the meeting was "primarily" about American adoptions of Russian children. The Post has reported that the statement was dictated by the president.

Mr Trump Jr later admitted he accepted the meeting with Ms Veselnitskaya in hopes of obtaining damaging information on Ms Clinton, but said nothing came of it.

Mr Trump's lawyers argue that the meeting, in and of itself, violated no laws.

"The question is how will it be illegal? The real question here is, would ... the meeting itself constitute a violation of the law," Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow said Sunday on ABC's "This Week."

AFP

Government & Economy

California's raging wildfires cause another death

Indonesia quake kills 82, hundreds injured: official

Singapore firms urged to see innovation, going global as a single process

ESG to help new SMEs go digital from birth

Strong US earnings buoy stocks, but will optimism last?

Tariffs working in trade war with China, says Trump

Editor's Choice

BP_SGD_060818_1.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak

BT_20180806_JAESG61UHV_3522758.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore firms urged to see innovation, going global as a single process

BT_20180806_KOPI6_3522836.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tapping buoyant water industry prospects

Most Read

1 Robert Kuok's daughter buying bungalow in Belmont Park GCB Area
2 UOB sees housing prices falling 5-10% over time; keeps 2018 home loan growth forecast
3 Huawei declares ambition to be No 1 after dethroning Apple
4 Venture Corp declares surprise dividend; net profit up 40% in Q2
5 Hyflux expecting net cash outflows; Sembcorp, Keppel, YTL said to eye Tuaspring
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGD_060818_1.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak

BT_20180806_JAESG61UHV_3522758.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore firms urged to see innovation, going global as a single process

BP_Accounting And Corporate Regulatory Authority_060818_2.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Government & Economy

ESG to help new SMEs go digital from birth

BT_20180806_JQTREVER6_3522825.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Real Estate

The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening