Trump announces visit to India February 24-25

Tue, Feb 11, 2020 - 6:36 AM

President Donald Trump will visit India, with stops in the capital New Delhi and the western state of Gujarat, from February 24-25, the White House announced on Monday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will make the trip to "strengthen the United States-India strategic partnership," the announcement said.

Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was also the home of independence icon Mahatma Gandhi.

The White House said that Mr Trump and Mr Modi talked by telephone over the weekend.

The two leaders have pursued a close relationship, with Mr Modi visiting in September and hosting Mr Trump at a huge rally in Houston, Texas, dubbed "Howdy, Modi!"

