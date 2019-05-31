Trump begins North American trade deal ratification process despite objections: top Democrat

The decision was "not a positive step," as it "indicates a lack of knowledge on the part of the Administration on the policy and process to pass a trade agreement," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump on Thursday kick started the process of ratifying the new North American trade pact, even though Democrats say the move is premature, the leader of the House of Representatives said.

The decision was "not a positive step," as it "indicates a lack of knowledge on the part of the Administration on the policy and process to pass a trade agreement," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

The US-Mexico-Canada Agreement updates the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, but Ms Pelosi said the move to push ratification comes "before we have finished working with US Trade Representative Lighthizer to ensure the USMCA benefits American workers and farmers."

AFP