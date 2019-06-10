You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump believes China will make trade deal, but tariffs ready

Mon, Jun 10, 2019 - 11:02 PM

doc75qez063euv9fo6eodl_doc75pf20lqls9lqy2gbh5.jpg
US President Donald Trump said on Monday additional tariffs on Chinese goods were ready to kick in after the G20 summit this month if no trade deal is reached with China and criticised Federal Reserve policies as "destructive" for the United States.
REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said on Monday additional tariffs on Chinese goods were ready to kick in after the G20 summit this month if no trade deal is reached with China and criticised Federal Reserve policies as "destructive" for the United States.

In a wide-ranging interviw with CNBC, Mr Trump also said disputes over Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies could be addressed as part of any US trade deal with China.

Mr Trump said if Chinese President Xi Jinping did not attend the G20 meeting, tariffs would go into effect immediately. Mr Trump has repeatedly said he is getting ready to meet Mr Xi at the Osaka summit at the end of June, but China has not confirmed it.

China's foreign ministry said on Monday that China is open for more trade talks with Washington but has nothing to announce about a possible meeting.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"If we don't make a deal, you'll see a tariff increase," Mr Trump said.

The American president again criticised China for devaluing its currency to create an unfair advantage in trade that he said was exacerbated by policies of the US Federal Reserve.

"They devalue their currency - they have for years. It's put them at a tremendous competitive advantage and we don't have that advantage because we have a Fed that doesn't lower interest rates," Mr Trump told CNBC, adding "our FED is very, very destructive to us."

REUTERS

Government & Economy

China may allow more meat imports to fill gap left by pig fever

Favourite Johnson pledges tax cut as race to succeed PM May starts

London Mayor frustrated with attempts to 'make city poorer'

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore 2018 healthcare cost inflation hits 10%, 10 times the economic inflation rate: Mercer report

Indonesia's May inflation at highest in over a year

Editor's Choice

BT_20190610_LMXMAPLE101ZDU_3803579.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years

BP_kids_100619_9.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Opinion

Cover for babies and kids: A primer

BT_20190610_VIGOLDBELL_3804123.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Goldbell eyes mobility tech for growth

Most Read

1 My iPhone guessed I was pregnant
2 Changi has world's 2nd most valuable airport brand: report
3 Blurred lines as telcos revamp mobile products
4 Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years
5 Power unshackled: Singapore's open electricity market

Must Read

BP_SGhealth_100619_91.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore 2018 healthcare cost inflation hits 10%, 10 times the economic inflation rate: Mercer report

doc75qb041kjn6s3isdmcd_doc742o60uc0441euuh2eh4.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_CBD_100619_86.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore business sentiment edges up after 3 straight quarters of decline

Shophouses Baghad Street (Photo Credit - CBRE).jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Real Estate

Group of 5 Kampong Glam shophouses on sale with S$23.8m indicative price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening