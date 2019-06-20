You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump believes he has authority to demote Federal Reserve's Powell: Bloomberg

Thu, Jun 20, 2019 - 9:06 AM

BP_TrumpPowell_200619_54.jpg
US President Donald Trump (left) believes that he has the authority to replace Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and demote him to be a board governor, but is not planning to do so presently, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump believes that he has the authority to replace Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and demote him to be a board governor, but is not planning to do so presently, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Mr Trump is pressuring the Fed to reduce rates, saying in October that the central bank had "gone crazy" under Mr Powell.

The Fed on Wednesday said it was ready to battle growing global and domestic economic risks with interest rate cuts beginning as early as next month. The central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged for now.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

China to stand firm as trade talks with US restart: state media

BOJ seen holding fire, Kuroda may offer dovish signal post-Federal Reserve

Deutsche Bank faces criminal investigation for potential money laundering lapses

New Zealand annual economic growth holds at five-year low

The most aggressive interest rate hikers in Asia are now reversing course

Brazil's Moro says victim of 'revenge' for corruption drive

Editor's Choice

BT_20190620_JKSIAS20_3813673.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias marks 20 years with funding still a key question

BT_20190620_VTPENT20_3813632.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Real Estate

No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale

BT_20190620_PGJANBANK20_3813560.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt

Most Read

1 Faster, better, cheaper: leveraging fintech for remittance services
2 Singapore residents can now use Nets cards for payments at Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru
3 Fidelity considering demerger of venture arm Eight Roads
4 Independent startup accelerator Accelerating Asia to close US$5m pre-seed VC fund in July
5 Investor pressure drives regional venture funds to sustainability deals

Must Read

BT_20190620_JKSIAS20_3813673.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias marks 20 years with funding still a key question

BT_20190620_PGJANBANK20_3813560.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt

Jun 20, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Fortune Reit, Yanlord Land, Pan Hong Holdings, USP Group

BP_Fed_200619_22.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve opens door to rate cut amid growing 'uncertainties'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening