You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump, Biden to rally in Georgia ahead of high-stakes Senate races

Mon, Jan 04, 2021 - 9:03 PM

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump travels to Georgia on Monday in a bid to keep the US Senate in the hands of his Republican Party, after his efforts to overturn his own defeat in the state have injected new uncertainty into a pair of races that are seen as too close to call.

President-elect Joe Biden also will travel to Georgia for a last-minute rally ahead of the Tuesday runoff elections, which pit a pair of incumbent Republican senators against two Democratic challengers.

If Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue successfully defend their seats, their party would maintain a 52-seat majority in the 100-seat Senate, giving them the power to block much of Mr Biden's agenda when he takes office on Jan 20.

A sweep by Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff would hand control to Mr Biden's party, as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would hold the tiebreaking vote in the 50-50 chamber.

That would make it easier for Mr Biden to enact further coronavirus relief and tackle climate change, as Democrats also control the House of Representatives.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

None of the candidates won a majority in their November races, which spurred the runoff elections.

Mr Biden narrowly won Georgia in November, breaking years of Republican dominance in the state. Mr Trump has refused to acknowledge his defeat and his campaign has unsuccessfully sought to overturn the results in Georgia and several other battleground states.

Mr Trump pressured Georgia's top election official, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, on Saturday to "find" enough votes to overturn his defeat.

"There's nothing wrong with saying, you know, that you've recalculated," Mr Trump said, according to an audio recording of the call released by the Washington Post. Mr Raffensperger refused his request.

Democrats and election experts say Mr Trump's efforts almost certainly broke the law.

It is not clear whether Mr Trump's actions and his repeated claims of election fraud will affect the outcome of the Senate races. Strategists from both parties say the outcome could likely hinge on how many Republican voters participate on Tuesday, given strong Democratic early-voting turnout.

"If we get our vote out on Election Day then I think Perdue and Loeffler both have a very strong chance of winning," Cobb County Republican Party Chairman Jason Shepherd told Reuters.

Mr Trump warned Mr Raffensperger on Saturday that Republican voters might be disheartened if Mr Biden's victory is allowed to stand.

"Because of what you've done to the president a lot of people aren't going to vote, and a lot of people are going to vote negative," he said on the call. He has previously called for both Mr Raffensperger and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, both Republicans, to resign for not backing his unsupported allegations of election fraud.

The campaigns have obliterated spending records and spurred unprecedented turnout. More than 3 million Georgians have already cast their votes and political groups have flooded the southern state with a tsunami of advertising.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing sentiment leans toward growth in December as PMI inches up by 0.1 point to 50.5

Economists maintain 2021 outlook despite better-than-expected growth numbers in 2020

Hong Kong extends face-to-face school closures until mid-Feb

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

South Korea's population falls for first time during pandemic

Vaccinated travellers to remain subject to border restrictions and SHN requirements

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 4, 2021 09:00 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing sentiment leans toward growth in December as PMI inches up by 0.1 point to 50.5

SINGAPORE'S factory sector continued its growth in December, as manufacturing sentiment picked up again from the...

Jan 4, 2021 08:56 PM
Banking & Finance

Natixis to sell H2O stake to investment firm's management

[PARIS] Natixis has agreed to sell its majority stake in investment firm H2O Asset Management back to the firm's...

Jan 4, 2021 07:44 PM
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin slumps 14% after weekend surge

[LONDON] Bitcoin slumped 14 per cent to US$27,805 on Monday, losing ground after making dramatic gains over the new...

Jan 4, 2021 07:33 PM
Companies & Markets

Kori Holdings unit bags six contracts worth S$81.2m

CONSTRUCTION services firm Kori Holdings on Monday announced that its subsidiary, Kori Construction, has clinched...

Jan 4, 2021 07:27 PM
Garage

Grab expects to break even in food delivery by end-2021

GRAB expects its food delivery business to break even by the end of 2021, following positive earnings before...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Top Glove commits to 20% special dividend on 'good profit performance'

Third CDL director resigns over Sincere investment

Singapore's construction, marine and process workers among priority groups for vaccine

Singapore incurred S$270m in HSR costs; removal of assets company was 'main concern'

10 stocks to watch in 2021

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for